Jekalyn Carr, Anthony Brown Bring Gospel Fire to Miramar

The Grammy-winning hitmaker and the platinum-selling “Worth” star share one stage at the Miramar Cultural Center on Friday, Nov. 20

MIRAMAR, Fla. — Two of gospel music’s biggest chart names are headed to South Florida. Grammy winner Jekalyn Carr and Anthony Brown, the Grammy-nominated leader of Anthony Brown & group therAPy, will co-headline an evening of praise and worship at the Miramar Cultural Center on Friday, Nov. 20, at 8 p.m.

The concert, presented by the Miramar Cultural Center and hosted by Miramar City Commissioner Avril Cherasard, lands the week before Thanksgiving, making it one of the top faith-and-family events on the South Florida calendar this season. Tickets start at $65.

Jekalyn Carr: From Teen Phenom to Grammy Winner

Carr launched her career at 15 and has since become one of gospel’s top-selling independent artists. She won her first Grammy in 2025 for Best Gospel Performance/Song as part of the all-star collaboration “One Hallelujah,” alongside Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Erica Campbell, Israel Houghton and Jonathan McReynolds. It was the sixth Grammy nomination of her career.

On the Billboard charts, the West Memphis, Ark., native has stacked No. 1 radio singles, No. 1 albums and No. 1 digital singles, with seven songs reaching the Top 10. Her signature hits include “You’re Bigger,” her first Billboard No. 1 and first Grammy-nominated song; “You Will Win”; “I Know Who I Am”; and “Changing Your Story,” the title track of her Grammy-nominated album. Her trophy shelf also holds multiple Stellar Awards and GMA Dove Awards.

Anthony Brown: The Voice Behind “Worth”

Baltimore’s Anthony Brown built his reputation as a go-to songwriter and vocal arranger before breaking out with group therAPy in 2012. The group’s blend of contemporary urban gospel and traditional church roots has earned three Grammy nominations, six Billboard Music Award nominations and nearly a billion digital streams.

Their signature anthem, “Worth,” dominated the Billboard Gospel Airplay chart for months and was certified gold by the RIAA in 2019 and platinum in 2024. The song helped Brown set a Stellar Awards record with 10 wins in a single ceremony. Fan favorites include “Blessings on Blessings,” “Real” featuring Jonathan McReynolds and “Testimony,” and the group recently announced its seventh album, Disclosure.

Why This Gospel Concert Is a Must-See

Carr and Brown represent two of the most streamed and most played catalogs in modern gospel. Together, they offer South Florida audiences a rare double bill: Carr’s powerhouse vocals and messages of victory, paired with Brown’s choir-driven, praise-break energy. Expect a night of worship, chart-topping singalongs and messages of hope.

Event Details

What: MCC Presents Jekalyn Carr and Anthony Brown

MCC Presents Jekalyn Carr and Anthony Brown When: Friday, Nov. 20, 2026, 8 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 20, 2026, 8 p.m. Where: Miramar Cultural Center, 2400 Civic Center Place, Miramar, FL

Miramar Cultural Center, 2400 Civic Center Place, Miramar, FL Host: Miramar City Commissioner Avril Cherasard

Miramar City Commissioner Avril Cherasard Tickets: From $65 at MiramarCulturalCenter.org

Quick Answers

When is the Jekalyn Carr and Anthony Brown concert in Miramar? Friday, Nov. 20, 2026, at 8 p.m.

Where is the show? The Miramar Cultural Center, 2400 Civic Center Place, Miramar, Florida, in Broward County.

How much are tickets? Tickets start at $65 and are sold through MiramarCulturalCenter.org.

Has Jekalyn Carr won a Grammy? Yes. She won Best Gospel Performance/Song at the 2025 Grammys for “One Hallelujah.”

What is Anthony Brown’s biggest song? “Worth,” a platinum-certified Billboard Gospel Airplay No. 1.