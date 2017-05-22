The Most Expensive Homes for Sale in the Caribbean

CANADA – The Caribbean has always been a magnet for the rich and famous. It has expansive beaches with the silky sands and turquoise sea we all dream of, and then there’s the excellent climate and the friendly locals.

All this, of course, encourages a thriving luxury property market, and this has been recovering from the hit it took during the global financial crisis.

The luxury market is, as you can probably imagine, spectacular in the Caribbean.

Properties vary from island to island – for example, the market for real estate in Barbados is different from the one for real estate in Antigua – but stunning homes can be found all over. To see the Caribbean market at its very best, we compiled a top-10 list of the most expensive properties that the region currently has to offer:

#2: Girasol Estate, St. Barthélemy, $67,000,000 USD, 7 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms

#4: Villa Antiqua, Antigua And Barbuda, $48,000,000 USD, 12 bedrooms

#5: Narrows – Eleuthera, Bahamas, $45,000,000 USD, 10 bedrooms, 12 bathrooms

If we have whetted your appetite for Caribbean properties and you want to look even further afield, you can also take a look at, for example, real estate in Puerto Rico, and the Dominican Republic real estate market.