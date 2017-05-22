The Most Expensive Homes for Sale in the Caribbean

CANADA – The Caribbean has always been a magnet for the rich and famous. It has expansive beaches with the silky sands and turquoise sea we all dream of, and then there’s the excellent climate and the friendly locals.
All this, of course, encourages a thriving luxury property market, and this has been recovering from the hit it took during the global financial crisis.
The luxury market is, as you can probably imagine, spectacular in the Caribbean.
Properties vary from island to island – for example, the market for real estate in Barbados is different from the one for real estate in Antigua – but stunning homes can be found all over. To see the Caribbean market at its very best, we compiled a top-10 list of the most expensive properties that the region currently has to offer:
This beachfront mansion, part of the flourishing Barbados real estate market, is truly something special. It has no fewer than 4 levels, each one covering 13,000 square feet and having its own swimming pool. The building is cleverly designed so that each level has great privacy. The property covers 2 acres of land and has its own spa, coffee shop and health club and there is plenty of underground parking. It is being sold partially furnished and features, for example, marble and mahogany closets. It this wasn’t enough, there are also dedicated boat berths at the nearby Port Ferdinand marina. (Photo Credit: Point2Homes)
If you want more space to spread out in, you should certainly consider this wonderful estate on the picturesque French island of St. Barthélemy, set on nearly 7.5 acres and having 175 yards of beachfront. There are 2 villas and a smaller guardian’s house. The main villa has 3 bedrooms which are connected to terraces, a fitness room, plus a luxurious inside swimming pool. The guest villa, which overlooks the bay, also has 3 bedrooms and is built around another sumptuous swimming pool. This property combines the most up-to-technology with plenty of local color. (Photo Credit: Christie’s International Real Estate)
Also in St. Barthélemy, this lovely estate is part of a gated area and offers a good deal of both luxury and privacy. The property consists of a 5 bedroom villa, a 2 bedroom villa and a caretaker’s cottage. There are no fewer than 3 swimming pools, and pools of water are also used as decorative features alongside the cascading steps that lead from one villa to the other. There is a fitness room with a special feature – a ceiling window that juts up through the main pool. All in all, it’s a perfect retreat for anybody looking for privacy, wonderful views and, of course, the ultimate in luxury. (Photo Credit: Sotheby’s International Real Estate)
Next up we have the real estate of Antigua, a British Commonwealth island which has been an independent country since 1981 and has been named as one of the top billionaire playgrounds by Forbes magazine. Indeed, many celebrities own estates here, including Oprah Winfrey and Eric Clapton, and the place is also very popular with sailing aficionados. This property’s main estate has 12 bedrooms and a spacious feel to it. Then there are the 3 single-level guest villas that have been built along the waterfront, so you will have no trouble hosting your visitors and giving them the experience of a life-time! (Photo Credit: Hylton & Hyland)
Our next port of call is the Bermuda real estate market and this very grand 14-acre beachfront estate. The property used to serve as an official residence of the US Consul General, and the list of guests includes President George Bush and many US senators and secretaries of state. It is well known locally for its 4th July parties! There is a home cinema, a gym, a very large swimming pool and even an aquarium. A world-class team of architects and craftsmen took three full years to renovate the property and bring it up the standard it has today. Last but not least, it overlooks the turquoise waters of Grape Bay. (Photo Credit: Christie’s International Real Estate)
It’s definitely time to visit some Bahamas real estate! This estate has plenty to offer anybody wishing to live in this beautiful country which consists of more than 700 islands. It is situated on Harbour Island, which is renowned for its pink sand beaches, English Colonial-style buildings and flower-lined streets. The property encompasses several villas, and no fewer than 10 acres of landscaped gardens. There is also a private club house with an infinity pool, and you can moor your boats at your own dock. And there is so much space here that you have plenty of scope to plan anything else you might wish for! (Photo Credit: Bahamian Escapes Ltd.)
There is a delightful oasis of sandy beaches and lush tropical greenery, part of the Barbados real estate market, called The Garden, and that’s where we are taking you now. This property is one of only four here, so the location is truly exclusive. There is a newly built main house plus a separate guest cottage. The former has 7 bedrooms, some of which have walk-in closets, king-sized beds and doors that open onto the terrace. The latter is decorated in the classic style and has all the facilities your guests could possibly want. There is also an elegant swimming pool and a waterfall Jacuzzi spa. (Photo Credit: Point2Homes)
The British Virgin Islands real estate market offers another lovely group of island paradises, and this property sits on almost 3 acres on the famous island of Virgin Gorda. Conveniently, the currency used here is the US dollar. Villa Katsura is a newly built masterpiece, comprising three separate pavilions, and utilizing many different types of wood from around the world. As you would expect, the rooms are lavish and both the main kitchen and the outdoor kitchen are well equipped. But the property’s gardens are perhaps its most stunning feature, with waterfalls, koi ponds and bamboo groves. (Photo Credit: Coldwell Banker BVI Real Estate)
Cayman Islands real estate offers idyllic destinations, with year-round sunshine and a temperate climate, and have the added advantage of not requiring you to pay taxes! The Castillo Caribe property offers luxury, privacy and security, not to mention a superb white sandy beach lapped by the pristine waters of the Caribbean Sea. The property is very spacious inside, with a games room, a fitness room, a sauna, a home cinema, a kitchen with a breakfast bar and an eating area, large bedrooms, and a huge main room with large doors leading out to the beach. (Photo Credit: Sotheby’s International Realty)
Back on the island of St. Barthélemy, Villa Jasmine offers a superlative estate in a delightful hilltop location with great views over the surrounding scenery and the ocean. It is situated in the Gouverneur quarter which is in the island’s southern-most region and home to some of the most fabulous beaches around. The villa comprises two separate buildings: the upper one has a kitchen/dining and living areas plus a heated lap pool, while the lower one has another 2 bedrooms, a gym and a kitchenette. The many palm trees on the property give an exotic touch and shade where it is required. (Photo Credit: Re/Max St. Barth)
It seems that the owners of the previous property are not alone in appreciating the virtues of hilltop private estates with stunning views! Here we have another in the celebrated Gouverneur quarter on St. Barthélemy, the Villa Rose. It has three separate units, each having a deck terrace and a black lava plunge pool. The beautiful local volcanic rocks have been integrated into the landscaped gardens, and elegant teak walkways connect all parts of the property. To complete the picture of paradise, there are handcrafted stone paths and walls and two water lily ponds at the entrance. (Photo Credit: Re/Max St. Barth)
The Bahamas real estate market still has plenty more to offer in terms of luxury property, not least this beautiful estate in Lyford Cay, an exclusive gated community that boasts many celebrity residents including Sean Connery. The property’s main house has 4 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms, a dining room, a study/library, a spacious drawing room and a covered patio with an ocean view. There is another separate building with an office with its own bathroom, and this can easily be converted into a guest suite. The property has no less than 355 feet of beach, and the beaches here are simply out of this world! (Photo Credit: Sotheby’s International Realty)
If we have whetted your appetite for Caribbean properties and you want to look even further afield, you can also take a look at, for example, real estate in Puerto Rico, and the Dominican Republic real estate market.
