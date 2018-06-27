Expedia Group Partners with Barbados to Promote Culinary Program

Successfully partnering with the BTMI during the island’s Year of Culinary Experiences, Expedia Group also reports increase in demand via mobile devices to the island

Bridgetown, Barbados – Expedia Group is pleased to report the successful implementation of a platform supporting Barbados’ new dine-around program as well as an increase in mobile demand to the island.

Brilliant Barbados, powered by Expedia technology, launched in May of 2018 and is an added-value to the country’s Year of Culinary Experiences, an initiative from the Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. (BTMI) which aims to captivate the interest of foodies.

After booking a stay at Barbados specifically through the Expedia website, the Brilliant Barbados platform automatically sends a code for guests to make reservations at over 25 participating restaurants. This exclusive offer includes three-course dinners at discounted rates and a free bottle of wine per couple, among other benefits.

“The Year of Culinary Experiences is off to a great start. We recently launched it in the United Kingdom, one of our top source markets, with much fanfare and it was well-received by all in attendance. Everyone is excited to come to Barbados and to see what all the fuss is about. We think that partnering with a giant like Expedia, on top of all the interest and intrigue the Year of Culinary Experiences is gathering, is going to bring a phenomenal boost to our summer business,” said William ‘Billy’ Griffith, CEO of the BTMI.

Travelers are increasingly embracing the internet and mobile devices to shop and purchase travel products, which has revolutionized the Caribbean tourism industry.

Expedia Group has reported a significant increase in mobile demand of nearly 30 percent to Barbados when comparing the first quarter of 2017 to the same time period in 2018.

To put in perspective the importance of mobile demand, in 2017 alone, over 50 percent of traffic to Expedia Group sites arrived via mobile devices, there were over 250 million cumulative app downloads for all Expedia Group brands and nearly 1 in 3 transactions were booked via mobile.

By utilizing Expedia’s powerful tools and technology, tourism authorities, lodging providers and other key industry partners can discover opportunities to provide improved services and an overall better experience to travelers. Expedia Group also reported that the United States remains the top feeder market for Barbados while Canada came in second with 60 percent growth.

“Expedia Group is constantly investing in new tech partnerships to help provide key partners with powerful solutions, all with the joint purpose of increasing demand and bookings to their destinations,” said Rafael del Castillo, Senior Director of LATAM Resorts, Expedia Group. “Barbados’ varied restaurant landscape and rich local flavors enhance their already exquisite sun and beach offering; we are proud to support tourism growth to Barbados and the Caribbean region as a whole.”