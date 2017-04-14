Events Planned For Small Business Week In Miami-Dade County

Miami-Dade County’s Small Business Development Hosting Events For Small Business Week May 1-5

MIAMI-DADE – Small Business Week has been an annual affair in the U.S. since President Kennedy signed the first proclamation in 1963. It has since grown from a modest recognition to a weeklong celebration spanning all states.

The Kauffman Foundation ranked the Miami-Fort Lauderdale metropolitan area 10th in small business activity in the U.S. Additionally, small businesses generate approximately 90% of South Florida’s economy.

For that reason, Miami-Dade County’s Small Business Development (SBD), a Division of the Internal Services Department, will celebrate small businesses with a series of activities aimed at “Linking Small Businesses To Bigger Opportunities“.

Small Business Week Events – May 1-5

On May 1st and 3rd, a Breakfast/Conversation with the Director will be held at the Cutler Bay Town Center and St. Thomas University, respectively.

The Division Director, Gary T. Hartfield will highlight SBD’s role in maximizing opportunities for small businesses. Commissioners Daniella Levine Cava and Barbara Jordan will be present to welcome attendees and share insight alongside partner agencies and departments.

A Business Expo spotlighting SBD’s certified firms will be held on May 2nd. Participants will showcase their expertise as well as the goods/services they offer.

On May 4th, SBD will partner with FIU-SBDC for a Small Business Forum at the Little Haiti Cultural Complex. Expert practitioners will address the areas of: Marketing, Budget/Finance, Management, and Legal.

Finally, they will cap off the celebrations on May 5th with a Grand Finale – Vendor Outreach and Award Ceremony. Contracting opportunities with multiple entities will be shared. SBD will honor its Small Business of the Year for each of its SBE Programs.

Be sure to join Miami-Dade County’s Small Business Development in these festivities as they celebrate small businesses, the contribution they make, and the many ways they enrich our community.

RSVP for these events at: Miami Dade County Small Business