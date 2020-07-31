Employment Assistance for Job-seeking South Floridians in August

North Miami Beach Offers Unemployment Relief with Free Re-Employment Workshops and Virtual Job & Career Fair

NORTH MIAMI BEACH – Furloughed and laid-off workers in South Florida know first hand that unemployment numbers are at their highest levels in recent years.

Miami-Dade County’s jobless rate in June 2020 stands at 11.5% compared to 2.5% in June 2019 — a 360% increase.

City takes action to help put South Floridians back to work

The City of North Miami Beach is taking action to help South Floridians get back to work, by hosting a month-long Virtual Job & Career Fair, featuring some of the hottest jobs in the area. And to help job seekers set themselves apart from other applicants, the NMB Library will offer four free online workshops in its Re-Employment Academy, with tips and advice from the experts on polishing your resume and creating an online profile that stands out.

The Virtual Job & Career Fair gets underway on Monday, August 3, and will showcase open positions at 20 South Florida employers, including Publix, Wawa, Starbucks, Walmart, and more.

Applicants are encouraged to check out the opportunities online and apply at www.citynmb.com/jobfair through August 31.

The NMB Library’s Re-Employment Academy kicks off on Thursday, August 6, and will hold free workshops via Zoom every Thursday at 4 p.m through the month of August.

The curriculum includes:

August 6: Introduction to Resume Writing

August 13: Resume Building Using Free Internet Tools

August 20: Web-Based Skills Acquisition

August 27: LinkedIn Profile Creation and Resume Review

Space is limited and must be reserved in advance by calling the NMB Library at 305-948-2970. Participants who attend all four workshops will receive free professional headshots from the NMB Library.

The Virtual Job Fair is open to all South Florida residents with a U.S. Work Authorization, and the workshops are open to the general public on a first-come, first-served basis.