Statement by Dr. Barbara Sharief on the Outcome of Florida 20 Election

[MIRAMAR] — Dr. Barbara Sharief released the following statement in response to the outcome of Florida’s 20th Congressional District Special Election.

“I am incredibly grateful to my team and my supporters for their roles in our campaign over the past 11 months. I’m proud of all that we accomplished and the movement we built. The results of this election did not go our way. But this moment does not dictate the future of our movement for expanded healthcare, increased minimum wage, and affordable housing. These ideals are far bigger than any election, and I will not give up our community’s fight. When the winner is announced, I will congratulate them on a well fought race,” said Dr. Barbara Sharief.

“Above all, I want to thank the voters of Florida’s 20th District who believed in our campaign, believed in our fight, and stood with us. Your support means more to me than I can possibly say.”

Biography

Dr. Barbara Sharief is a Broward County Commissioner. Barbara specializes in critical care and pediatrics and used her skills to open her own pediatric and adult homecare service, where she employs over 200 frontline heroes. The commissioner has served as Broward County Commissioner for 11 years, and made history as not only Broward County’s first Black female mayor but also the first Black female President of the Florida Association of Counties. Barbara was born and raised in South Florida and has three beautiful daughters.