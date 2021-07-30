Dr. Barbara Sharief Condemns Republican Inaction over COVID

[MIRAMAR] – Today, Dr. Barbara Sharief, candidate for Florida’s 20th Congressional District, spoke out against Republican inaction in the face of soaring Covid infection rates throughout the state.

“In times of crisis, we need strong leadership at every level of government to protect our communities–but Republicans here seem more concerned with drawing a laugh from a crowd across the country than protecting lives here at home. As a Doctor of Nursing Practice, I have spent years fighting to save lives on the frontline. And, that won’t stop if I am elected to serve in Congress,” said Dr. Barbara Sharief.

“We need more doctors and nurses in elected office who are able to lead from experience. Guiding Florida safely out of the pandemic and back into prosperity. Today, I’m calling on Governor DeSantis to do what Floridians elected him to do. This includes, stepping up to protect our families, businesses, and communities with science backed Covid guidelines,” said Dr. Barbara Sharief.