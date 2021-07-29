Mask Mandate Reinstated at Broward County Facilities

[BROWARD COUNTY] – Effective Friday, July 30, employees and visitors to Broward County facilities will be required to wear a facial covering when indoors at all County facilities regardless of vaccination status. The new County Administrative Policy cites the surge of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Broward fueled by the Delta variant.

According to the Florida Department of Health (FDOH), and the CDC’s newest data, the Delta Variant is more contagious and more dangerous than previous variants. Getting vaccinated will help stop the deadly spread. Infections are occurring in a small portion of people who are fully vaccinated, however, preliminary evidence suggests that fully vaccinated people who do become infected with the new variant can spread the virus to others who are not vaccinated and have no protection.

Vaccines are not mandatory, but strongly encouraged for people ages 12 and over. Vaccines are free and insurance is not required. The County has various vaccination sites and pop-up locations available in partnership with the FDOH. Appointments are not required at County/FDOH sites, but may be required at other facilities not run by the County.

For the safety of the community, the CDC suggests the following updated guidelines:

Wear a mask in public indoor settings

Practice social distancing in public and socialize outdoors whenever possible

Wash your hands frequently

Stay home if you are sick. If you have been exposed to or experience COVID-19 symptoms, get tested even if you are fully vaccinated

The FDOH is opening an additional testing site on August 2 at the South Regional Health Center. The site will be open Monday through Friday from 9AM to 5PM. No appointment is necessary. Be on the lookout for additional testing sites expected to be announced soon. Find Testing Site