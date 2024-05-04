Embark on a Sonic Odyssey with Marcia Griffiths and Friends 60th Anniversary Celebration

MIRAMAR – On May 12th, 2024, music aficionados will converge upon 5001 Flamingo Road in Miramar, FL, to partake in an unforgettable sonic experience: Marcia Griffiths and Friends 60th Anniversary show. This milestone event promises an electrifying fusion of melody and rhythm, curated by the legendary queen of reggae herself, Marcia Griffiths.

Special Guests

As the iconic songstress celebrates six decades in the music industry, attendees can anticipate a musical journey where every note is a brushstroke painting the canvas of emotions. Joined by a stellar lineup of special guests including Ky-Mani Marley, Busy Signal, Tanya Stephens, Cutty Ranks, Freddie McGregor, Christopher Ellis, and more, Griffiths ensures an immersive experience where every beat resonates in your soul and every melody ignites your passion.

“This milestone in my career is an opportunity to share my journey, my voice, and my passion with everyone,” Griffiths expressed. “I want to give every person attending the same love that they have given me throughout all my years. It’s my personal thank you to my fans.”

The celebration will feature a series of performances highlighting Griffiths’ illustrious career and her influence on reggae music. With each guest artist contributing their unique style and perspective, attendees can expect surprises and notable collaborations that pay homage to Griffiths’ enduring legacy.

Tickets

Tickets for Marcia Griffiths and Friends 60th Anniversary show are available for purchase at www.caribtix.com/artofreggae. Additionally, a special Mother’s Day Sale, sponsored by M&J United Auto, offers a limited-time discount on tickets. The first 500 attendees can use the code “M&JAUTO” for exclusive savings. Act fast, as this offer is first come, first served!

For those seeking a premium experience, VIP packages are available, including VIP parking for

added convenience.

Join Marcia Griffiths and Friends on May 12th for a celebration of music, culture, and legacy. Let the melodies become the heartbeat of the moment, as together, we create a symphony of memories that will linger long after the final chord fades!