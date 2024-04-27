Tamarac Commissioner Marlon Bolton to honor Kymani Marley and Miss Kitty

SOUTH FLORIDA – On Friday June 7th, at the luxurious Marriott Fort Lauderdale North ,Commissioner Marlon Bolton will lead a ceremony to honor Kymani Marley and media personality Miss Kitty.

The event is called Key To The Region and is an effort to highlight those who are making Jamaicans all over the world proud. Commissioner Bolton says, “This award presentation is an amalgamation of keys given by several commissioners hence it’s a Key to the Region. ”He added, “ This award says to the recipients that we love you, we honor you and because of your accomplishments, you are always welcome in the region”.

Kymani Marley

Commissioner Bolton further stated that “Kymani Marley in his own right has made Jamaica proud in so many ways not just with his work but collaborations with other international artists constantly putting Jamaica on the map as a positive place to visit and positive people to be around”.

Miss Kitty

The Commissioner also stated that the other recipient Miss Kitty “does not only grab your attention on radio and television but she is an educated woman as well, having a law degree and overcoming many struggles”.