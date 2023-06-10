Entertainment

Miss Kitty Transitions to Morning TV as a New Host of Sunrise On CVM (Jamaica)

Sunrise, on CVM TV morning show
KINGSTON, Jamaica – Khadine ‘Miss Kitty’ Hylton, attorney-at-law and media personality, has been announced as a new host of Sunrise, CVM TV’s morning show. This forms part of a wider overhaul of the station’s programming following its acquisition by VertiCast Media in 2022.

Miss Kitty will be joined by Dennis Brooks, broadcaster and communications strategist. Tammar ‘Tami Chynn’ Mitchell, creative entrepreneur and Ian ‘Ity’ Ellis, noted comedian, will be fill-in presenters.

Khadine 'Miss Kitty' Hylton
“I’m really thrilled about this new opportunity to shake things up and add new energy to morning TV in Jamaica. We’re here to do things differently and creatively and the idea is to give viewers something to look forward to in the morning. So, viewers can expect informative and engaging content spanning current affairs, popular culture and entertainment that will help them to power through their day,” said Miss Kitty.

She added, “This is one of my new ventures and there’s much more to come as I embrace and explore new pathways to broaden my reach and impact.”

Programming Enhancements

Oliver McIntosh, President and CEO of VertiCast Media Group shared that the acquisition of CVM has prompted keen focus on investing in the creation of original content, improving transmission as well as enhancing the viewer experience through production innovation.

Dennis Brooks, Miss Kitty, Oliver McIntosh
McIntosh said, “We’re delighted to have Miss Kitty on board alongside Dennis Brooks, Tami Chynn and Ity as we move into a new era of programming at CVM. This has been in the works for some time and we’re confident that they will use Sunrise as a platform to inform and educate our viewers in entertaining and meaningful ways.”

Sunrise airs on weekdays from 6:00 to 8:30 am and the date of the debut show will be confirmed shortly.

 

