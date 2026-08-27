Don Yute’s New Single, Cry For The World Shows His Enduring Talent

SOUTH FLORIDA – In the summer of 1994, one of the hottest songs in Jamaican dancehalls was Loving Excess by Wayne Wonder and an upcoming deejay named Don Yute. It was recorded on the Pepperseed rhythm. Furthermore, it announced the latter to hardcore music fans.

Thirty-two years later, Don Yute is still hunting hit singles. He is partnering with producer Joshua Manning. Moreover, he believes his latest song, Cry For The World, has chart potential.

The song was released on August 18. After over three decades in the competitive dancehall arena, Don Yute credits staying in tune with trends for keeping him relevant.

“My sound has evolved since the ‘90s in every way. I’m more versatile with my tones, melodies and flows and my variations of music, tracks or beats, stays hardcore with global appeal,” he said. “Whether it’s fun songs, roots or deep songs, you’re gonna feel the natural, effortless delivery, making it relatable to everyone who loves difference.”

Done to an uptempo dancehall beat, Cry For The World is a message number that admonishes selfishness and encourages people to give thanks to whoever they worship — God, Jah or Buddha.

“The message behind the song is that no matter how much we have acquired or how confident or certain we think we are about destiny, legacy or financial gain, in life the Almighty Jah/God makes the final decision,” Don Yute reasons. “So, we should be grateful for Jah’s mercy.”

Interestingly, Joshua Manning is a member of the Manning family. They are associated with The Abyssinians, a Rastafarian trio best known for Satta Masa Gana, the seminal 1971 roots-reggae song.

A childhood friend of Sean Paul, Don Yute introduced the future dancehall heavyweight to the dancehall scene during the mid-1990s. His other hit songs include You Own di Man and Golden Child.