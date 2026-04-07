Inaugural Fundraiser Raises Funds for Jamaica’s Recovery

MIAMI – On Saturday March 28th, 2026, the Royal Ballroom in Bowie was transformed into a beacon of hope and Caribbean solidarity. This happened as Right Now for Jamaica (RNFJ) hosted its Inaugural Fundraiser Gala Dinner & Concert. The sold-out event brought together diplomats, business leaders, and cultural icons. They gathered to support the long-term rebuilding of Jamaica’s infrastructure following the devastation of Hurricane Melissa. As a result, much needed funds for relief efforts were raised.

Inaugural President’s Award

The evening was highlighted by the presentation of the Inaugural President’s Award to the Honorable Audrey Marks. She was recognized for her relentless advocacy for the Jamaican diaspora. Ambassador Marks accepted the honor before a distinguished audience. This group included the Honorable Antony Anderson, Jamaican Ambassador to the United States.

Power of the Jamaican Diaspora

The night’s mission was reinforced by RNFJ Vice-President Dr. Maurice Miles, a key leader in the Jamaican American business community and a staunch supporter of RNFJ’s strategic vision.

“What we witnessed tonight was the true power of the Jamaican Diaspora, Right Now for Jamaica isn’t just providing a temporary fix; we are implementing a blueprint for sustainable renewal. By focusing on critical institutions like the Percy Junor Hospital, we are ensuring that Jamaica doesn’t just recover—it emerges stronger and more resilient for future generations.

World-class Reggae Showcase

The gala’s “Believe Beyond Belief” theme was brought to life through a world-class reggae showcase. Two-time Grammy nominee Etana delivered a soul-stirring performance. This was followed by high-energy sets from Mykal Rose & Ras Mista Fyah, Julian Junior Marvin, and the Legendary Wailers. These artists kept the audience on their feet in a celebration of Jamaican resilience.

All proceeds from the event are earmarked for RNFJ’s pillars of recovery to focus on: Healthcare, Infrastructure and Education. To date, the organization has already facilitated over $100,000 in medical supplies to the parish of St. Elizabeth. In addition, several school restoration projects are slated to begin in the coming weeks.