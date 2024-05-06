Digital Credit Union (DCU) Partners with Willow to Sponsor ICC T20 Cricket Broadcasts

BOSTON – Digital Credit Union (DCU) announces a partnership with Willow to sponsor U.S. broadcasts of widely followed International Cricket Council (ICC) Twenty20 (T20-format) Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket matches. DCU is a member-owned and run credit union that operates across the United States. Willow is the premier broadcaster of cricket in the U.S. and Canada, offering more live, streaming, and on-demand cricket than any other sports service.

The partnership supports the explosive growth of cricket in the U.S., which is now one of the world’s top five cricket markets. Cricket World Cup matches will take place in the U.S. for the first time ever in June, highlighting the sport’s growing popularity in North America.

Cricket enjoys widespread popularity among the broader affluent transplant communities in the United States, which represents a significant share of DCU’s membership base, many of whom count themselves as cricket enthusiasts.

“This unique sponsorship underscores DCU’s commitment to supporting the interests of our diverse member base,” said Sue Burton Kirdahy, SVP, Experience, DCU. “We love celebrating the passions of our members and partners by actively supporting the experiences that unite us. In fact, we count a former professional cricket player among our employees and look forward to hosting watch parties for some matches led by our employee cricket experts. We are, as they say in cricket, an ‘all-rounder,’ and DCU’s employees look forward to cheering on IPL and ICC matches with our fellow members.”

“We are incredibly grateful for DCU’s exceptional support, which reflects the strength and diversity of Willow’s growing audience, largely comprised of a broader affluent international transplant diaspora in the U.S. and Canada,” said Willow Chief Operating Officer Todd Myers.

Unparalleled Viewing Experience

“With DCU’s backing, this IPL season, viewers can look forward to an unparalleled viewing experience, promising exhilarating cricket action from the world’s top talents.”

ICC T20 matches are far shorter than traditional cricket matches, lasting about 3 ½ hours instead of all day. Introduced in 2003, the T20 format has become highly popular in the U.S. and abroad with both younger cricket viewers and newcomers to the sport.

DCU is a sponsor of Willow’s May broadcasts of the IPL, featuring live match TV and digital video spots, along with other promotional features. Under the agreement with Willow, DCU’s content will also be featured amid prominent matches during the ICC CWC broadcasts in June.