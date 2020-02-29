MLS Fans Can Win A Trip to All-Star Week in Los Angeles from Captain Morgan

// // //

When the Captain Scores, Major League Soccer Fans Score – A Trip to All-Star Week in Los Angeles on Captain Morgan

NEW YORK – It doesn’t matter if it’s from 30 yards out or a toe-poke near the goal line, off a corner kick or from the penalty spot, a glancing header or a bicycle kick – when the Captain scores, fans score.

It’s just that easy thanks to Captain Morgan. As an official partner of Major League Soccer (MLS), the spiced rum brand is rewarding fans with the chance to win a trip for them and a guest to the 2020 MLS All-Star Week in Los Angeles for each goal scored by any player wearing the Captain’s armband for his club this weekend.**

All that fans 21+ have to do for a chance to win is follow @CaptainMorganUSA on Instagram and comment with #CaptainScoresSweepstakes and the city of the MLS club they support on the Instagram post describing the sweepstakes by 11:59:59pm ET on March 1, 2020.

“Rewarding fans and celebrating the Captains across Major League Soccer is our way of showing what Captain Morgan is all about ahead of what’s going to be an incredible season in 2020,” said Christina Choi, DIAGEO Senior Vice President, Rum, Gin & Tequila. “We’re going to take every opportunity we have to bring more fun and excitement to fans during the season. MLS All-Star Week is a unique experience that celebrates Major League Soccer and soccer culture, so we can’t wait to see who ends up joining us in Los Angeles this year.”

Captain Morgan became the official spiced rum and partner of MLS during the 2019 season and teamed up with D.C. United, New York City FC, Philadelphia Union and Seattle Sounders FC as official club partners. Ahead of the 2020 season, Captain Morgan doubled its lineup of club partners by adding Inter Miami CF, Los Angeles FC, Minnesota United and Nashville SC.

Captain Morgan’s promise to fans – that there’s more fun to be had – started coming to life as soon as the whistle blew. In addition to on-the-ground activations, social and TV content, the spiced rum brand gave out free tickets to fellow ‘Morgans’ over the age of 21 to the 2019 All-Star Game and 2019 MLS Cup just for being named Morgan.

Fans of Nashville SC and Los Angeles FC can expect to see a similar opportunity to score free tickets for their clubs’ home openers this weekend.

This year, fans also can toast to a new season with limited-edition MLS Captain Morgan Original Spiced Rum bottles that are on shelves now. Fans in areas surrounding D.C. United, New York City FC, Philadelphia Union and Seattle Sounders FC can also find limited-edition bottles featuring the colors and crests of those clubs.

Inter Miami CF, Los Angeles FC, Minnesota United and Nashville SC supporters can expect to see limited-edition bottles for their clubs later this season.

No Purchase Necessary. Must be 21 or older. Official sweepstakes rules and details can be found here.