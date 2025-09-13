Digital Campaign to Boost Jamaica Community-based Tourism

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) has launched a bold new digital campaign. It invites international audiences to discover the island beyond its iconic beaches and resorts. Titled “There’s Always More to Jamaica,” this digital project highlights community-based tourism (CBT). It shows how CBT can support sustainable, real, and inclusive travel.

“Jamaica’s tourism story is as much about our people as it is about our landscapes and world-class resorts,” said Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett. “Community-based tourism gives visitors the chance to engage with our culture, while expanding the value chain so that farmers, artisans, and communities benefit alongside our established tourism partners.”

Social Media Campaign

The campaign runs on Google, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube (@DiscoverMoreToJamaica) until November 2025. It targets key markets in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, and France. The goal is to show Jamaica as a place full of local experiences. It also aims to increase international interest in community-based tourism initiatives.

Community-based tourism places Jamaicans at the forefront of the visitor experience. It is guided by campaign host and Kingston-based content creator, Justin Whitelocke. CBT offers eco-adventures, cultural tours, craft workshops, food stops, and marine trips. These activities show the warmth, creativity, and culture of Jamaica’s communities.

“This campaign introduces travelers to the Jamaica they haven’t met yet: the Jamaica that lives in our villages, in our kitchens, and in our stories,” said Donovan White, Jamaica’s Director of Tourism. “It is about creating meaningful connections while supporting grassroots tourism enterprises.”

All campaign messaging drives traffic to www.visitjamaica.com/more-to-jamaica, the central hub for discovering CBT experiences across the island.

This project is part of the Second Rural Economic Development Initiative (REDI II). It is led by the Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF). The Government of Jamaica and the World Bank fund it. Trove Tourism Development Advisors also work with us on this initiative.

For more information, please contact [email protected]