Digicel International partners with Death in the Arena Soundclash Pink Panther vs Tony Matterhorn 

Death in the Arena Soundclash featuring Tony Matterhorn vs Pink Panther

SOUTH FLORIDA – Live, on Saturday July 4, 2020, at 7:30 PM EDT the world will experience a date to remember with, Death in the Arena (DITA) soundclash featuring 9X World Clash Champion, Pink Panther, versus legendary selector, Tony Matterhorn, all hosted by Walshy Fire of Major Lazer & MC Nuffy.

Soundclash culture was birth on the island of Jamaica but the art form has a global fan base which reassured the partnership between Digicel International & Chauncey Henry, Esq of non-for-profit organization, Henry Family Foundation.

Fifty lucky winners will have the chance for the world to see their reactions as they simulate a live audience for the Death in the Arena soundclash.

Participants will have to enter their information at https://bit.ly/digicelvip and then follow @digicelinternational on Instagram. These two easy steps will grant fifty lucky winners access to the Digicel International VIP Lounge. Winners will be given a private Zoom link that will be sent to their email to join the Death in the Arena audience. Their reactions to the soundclash will be shown to the viewers watching on various platforms around the world.

Death in the Arena will occur live in Fort Lauderdale, Florida and streamed on https://deathinthearena.com/ Instagram Live, Facebook, and YouTube plus TV Apple TV & Roku at 7:30 PM EST on July 4, 2020.

