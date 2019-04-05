Tastee Cheese and HTB Bun Sampling in South Florida – April 6th

SOUTH FLORIDA – The South Florida community is in for a real treat as Tastee Cheese and HTB Bun will be offering sampling (and purchasing) opportunities for the Jamaican Easter tradition of Bun and Cheese.

Stop by the one of the following retail locations on Saturday, April 6th from 11am – 3pm:

BRAVO SUPERMARKET — 12141 Pembroke Road Pembroke Pines BRAVO SUPERMARKET/ ROYAL PALM FOOD CORP – 10301 Royal Palm Blvd, Coral Springs BRAVO SUPT/J R 6001 KIMBERLY INC – 6039 Kimberly Blvd. Pompano Beach PRESIDENTE #37 1225 W 45th Street Mangonia Park, FL 33407 ‘PRICE CHOICE SUPERMARKET – 109 W State Road 7 SUPERIOR MEAT & FISH – 2613 W Atlantic Blvd, Pompano Beach, FL FOOD TOWN – 5335 N Military Trl, West Palm Beach WINN-DIXIE 1212 – 7915 S Dixie Hwy, West Palm Beach WALMART 1851 — 7900 W McNab Rd, North Lauderdale WALMART 3397 – 17650 NW 2nd Ave, Miami Gardens, FL