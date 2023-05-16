Local News

Jamaican-American Bone Marrow Donor Needed

bone marrow donor
Izaack Powell

SOUTH FLORIDA – Izaack Powell is 21 years old and is battling Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia. He desperately needs to find a matching blood stem cell/bone marrow donor, and his best chance of a match is among the Jamaican-American community.

Gift of Life Marrow Registry and Izaack’s family are seeking possible donors for him in the South Florida area to be tested. Ideal candidates are 18 to 35 years old and in general good health. Click here for more information.

Who is Gift of Life?

They are an international blood stem cell/bone marrow registry headquartered in Boca Raton, FL. Their mission is to ensure that every person in need of a lifesaving transplant is able to find a matching donor when they are needed.

A transplant can cure blood cancer, sickle cell disease, inherited immune disorders, and more than 70 other life-threatening conditions – but those of minority backgrounds often cannot find a match. They accomplish their mission through recruiting donors to the registry and public education about the urgent need to diversity the registry.

