Hamilton, Miller & Birthisel Welcomes a Partner & Associate

Nancy Saint Peirre welcomed as a Partner

[MIAMI] – Hamilton, Miller & Birthisel, LLP welcomes Nancy Saint Pierre as a Partner. Nancy Saint Pierre is an experienced and seasoned trial lawyer who dedicated the first three years of her legal career to public service as an Assistant State Attorney with the Miami-Dade County State Attorney’s Office where she handled misdemeanor and felony cases.

As an assistant state attorney Nancy tried over 25 jury trials. The trial and courtroom experience she gained as an assistant state attorney serves as a foundation for her success in the civil litigation arena.

As a civil litigator with over 25 years of experience, Nancy has tried over 30 civil jury trials to verdict in circuit court. She focuses her practice primarily in personal injury insurance defense. Specifically, Nancy specializes in the defense of personal injury protection claims, bodily injury claims and under-insured motorist cases. Nancy has extensive experience in taking expert witness depositions and arguing substantive dispositive motions, such as Motions for Summary Judgment and Motions to Dismiss for Fraud upon the Court.

Charlotte P. Zubizarreta welcomed as an Associate

Charlotte “Charly” Zubizarreta is an Associate in the Firm’s Miami office.

Charly focuses her practice in maritime and admiralty matters, personal injury defense, insurance coverage and general civil litigation in Federal, State and Administrative Courts.

Prior to joining the Firm, Charly worked with a Miami firm in their Admiralty and Maritime practice, and she managed over 100 defense litigation cases ranging in a variety of aspects of law including maritime and admiralty, general liability, and workers compensation.

She is experienced in alternative dispute resolution and has handled over 100 mediations, most to successful resolution. She is a skilled litigator and has secured many pre-trial judgments for her clients. She is licensed in all Florida Courts and in the Southern and Middle Districts of Florida.

Charly was born and raised in Miami, Florida. She obtained her Juris Doctorate from Fordham University School of Law, and her Literature degree from the Florida State University. While at Fordham, she served as Notes Editor for the International Law Review.

She also was a Competitor of the Willem C. Vis Moot Court Competition, where she was honored with an Honorable Mention for Best Oralist, and then served as Coach, leading her team to the highest placement of Best Oralist in Fordham’s history in the competition.

When not in the office, you can find Charly on the water as she is an avid boater and fisher woman. She has a strong connection to the Bahamas and Virgin Islands and uses these ties in her practice.