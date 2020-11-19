By November 19, 2020 0 Comments Read More →

Destination Jamaica Begins Series of “Doctor Bird Sales Calls” Across the United States
JTB Midwest USA District Sales Manager Christopher Dobson makes a Doctor Bird Call to Jamaica Travel Specialist Helen Karpovich of By Travel Inc. in Arlington Heights, Illinois.

[MIAMI] – As Jamaica continues on the road to recovery, the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) Sales team has kicked off an exciting initiative dubbed “Doctor Bird Sales Calls,” to reconnect with its valued travel specialists throughout the United States.

The program is being executed on an appointment-only basis and in a responsible manner to ensure the safety and well-being of trusted travel advisors and staff.

Launched in October in the Midwest, the Doctor Bird Sales Calls series will be rolling out throughout Jamaica’s various key markets following significant interest from travel partners wanting to meet with the JTB sales team for the latest destination updates and developments.

The series began in Chicago and Ohio, followed by visits with agents in Maryland, Maine and Massachusetts.

JTB Business Development Manager Oral Chambers makes a call on Flite II Travel in Beachwood, Ohio visiting agent Dawn Scadlock (left) and owner Gail Cochran (right)

The program’s name is inspired by The Doctor Bird, Jamaica’s National Bird that is indigenous to the island.  They are easily identified by their colorful appearance and quick movement, similar to the swiftness and efficiency of these sales calls.

During the visits, the JTB sales team continues to gain valuable insight from the travel advisors on how they are coping with the challenges of this new landscape and how the JTB can best support them.

Kirk Whyte, JTB Mid-Atlantic Business Development Manager (right) pays a Doctor Bird Sales Call visit to Neil Hitchcock (left), owner of Oasis Travel and Lindsey Kleintop (center), Office Administrator at Oasis Travel in Maryland.

The feedback from travel agents has been overwhelmingly positive. Advisors have commended the JTB for their proactive approach and continued interest in the overall well-being and success of their travel agent partners, noting that the JTB is one of the first destination partners to visit since March.

JTB Business Development Manager New England Matthew Blake visits Susan Peavey of Susan Peavey Travel in Marshfield, Massachusetts.

 

 

