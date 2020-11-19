Destination Jamaica Begins Series of “Doctor Bird Sales Calls” Across the United States

[MIAMI] – As Jamaica continues on the road to recovery, the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) Sales team has kicked off an exciting initiative dubbed “Doctor Bird Sales Calls,” to reconnect with its valued travel specialists throughout the United States.

The program is being executed on an appointment-only basis and in a responsible manner to ensure the safety and well-being of trusted travel advisors and staff.

Launched in October in the Midwest, the Doctor Bird Sales Calls series will be rolling out throughout Jamaica’s various key markets following significant interest from travel partners wanting to meet with the JTB sales team for the latest destination updates and developments.

The series began in Chicago and Ohio, followed by visits with agents in Maryland, Maine and Massachusetts.

The program’s name is inspired by The Doctor Bird, Jamaica’s National Bird that is indigenous to the island. They are easily identified by their colorful appearance and quick movement, similar to the swiftness and efficiency of these sales calls.

During the visits, the JTB sales team continues to gain valuable insight from the travel advisors on how they are coping with the challenges of this new landscape and how the JTB can best support them.

The feedback from travel agents has been overwhelmingly positive. Advisors have commended the JTB for their proactive approach and continued interest in the overall well-being and success of their travel agent partners, noting that the JTB is one of the first destination partners to visit since March.