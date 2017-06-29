Jamaica joins Virtuoso’s exclusive portfolio

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) has announced that it is now a luxury travel partner in Virtuoso’s exclusive portfolio.

As a preferred destination, Jamaica will offer exceptional travel experiences to Virtuoso’s travel advisors and their upscale clientele, comprising more than 1,700 preferred suppliers in 100 countries.

Virtuoso agencies sell more than US$15.5 billion annually, making the network the most significant player in luxury travel.

“Jamaica is excited to join the Virtuoso network, and will now be available as a destination option to more than 15,200 advisors worldwide,” noted Paul Pennicook, Jamaica’s Director of Tourism. “The decision to partner with Virtuoso is timely as the destination seeks to increase arrivals from the high end luxury market. We can expose even more of the destination to clients who are looking for unique authentic experiences. A part of the partnership includes participation in the Virtuoso Travel Week 2017, luxury travel’s largest worldwide sales and networking event, slated for August 13-18 in Las Vegas.”

As a destination, Jamaica joins Virtuoso’s collection of partners who represent the finest luxury hotels, resorts, cruise lines, airlines, tour operators and other suppliers worldwide.

These partners, which specialize in world-class client service and experiences, provide Virtuoso advisors, and by extension their clients, with superior offerings, rare opportunities and exceptional value. These providers are able to market to Virtuoso clients via network vehicles and to Virtuoso agencies through multiple communications channels and events.

By being part of such an established and reputable network of travel professionals who are familiar with the island’s rich and diverse culture and all it has to offer the high-end clientele, Jamaica is expected to benefit significantly from this partnership.

Jamaica’s ease of access from most major gateways together with its upcoming cultural activities in celebration of Jamaica 55, on-island events and increased airlift, will ensure the destination’s growth in order to meet its desired arrival targets.