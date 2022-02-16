Miami Ranks No. 1 Healthiest City – Nourish, Unwind and Unplug in Miami

[MIAMI] – The Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau (GMCVB) is making it easier than ever for locals and visitors to indulge in self-care through the launch of Miami Health & Wellness Months. Launching February 1st and running through March 31st, the program features special discounts and offerings that promote health, wellness and total wellbeing. There are 29 participating partners, a complete list of offerings and program details are available at MiamiTemptations.com.

Miami Health & Wellness Months

The launch of Miami Health & Wellness Months kicks off Miami Temptations 2022, the over-arching program designed to showcase different aspects of Greater Miami and Miami Beach, from the cuisine and culture to all the opportunities for exploration. Miami Temptations is home to Miami Spice Restaurant Months; Miami Spa Months; Miami Attraction & Museum Months; Miami Arts, Culture & Heritage Months; Miami Hotel Months and Miami Entertainment Months.

Experiences

Miami Health & Wellness Months offers a range of experiences from spa treatments, yoga classes, biking and kayaking, hotel stays, healthy restaurant options, and more. There’s something for everyone, whether looking to nourish the body with a healthy meal at a top culinary destination, unwind with an outdoor activity or fitness class, or completely unplug with a wellness-inspired vacation or staycation. Locals and visitors can enjoy various pricing benefits, including discounts at a minimum of 25%, BOGO tickets, or free perks.

“The launch of Miami Health & Wellness Months, aptly timed with the destination’s recent ranking as no. 1 healthiest city in the U.S. for the third consecutive year, encourages locals and visitors to relax and recharge with immersive activities that represent our diverse community and wellness-oriented lifestyle,” said David Whitaker, President and CEO of the GMCVB. “Through this program and Miami Temptations at large, we look forward to showcasing all this incredible destination has to offer.”

HIGHLIGHTS INCLUDE:

NOURISH: Tur Kitchen in Coral Gables is offering a prix fixe Health & Wellness Vegetarian weekday lunch menu for $25. Enjoy authentic flavors inspired from the food, drink and culture of the Mediterranean basin, such as grilled eggplant, cauliflower steak and mejadra rice.

in Coral Gables is offering a prix fixe Health & Wellness Vegetarian weekday lunch menu for $25. Enjoy authentic flavors inspired from the food, drink and culture of the Mediterranean basin, such as grilled eggplant, cauliflower steak and mejadra rice. UNWIND: Indulge in a rejuvenating spa day at Tierra Santa Healing House at Faena Hotel Miami Beach, overlooking white sands and turquoise waters. From relaxing 50-minute massages to hyper-customized face and body treatments, it is the ultimate self-care day. Book one of the Day Spa Packages to receive seven days of complimentary yoga classes.

Indulge in a rejuvenating spa day at at Faena Hotel Miami Beach, overlooking white sands and turquoise waters. From relaxing 50-minute massages to hyper-customized face and body treatments, it is the ultimate self-care day. Book one of the Day Spa Packages to receive seven days of complimentary yoga classes. UNPLUG: Experience a rejuvenating staycation to reset the mind and body at Carillon Miami Wellness Resort. Book a stay with the Relax & Recharge package and take in breathtaking views of the ocean and beachfront. This special offer includes access to luxurious wellness amenities, such as massages, reflexology, a state-of-the-art fitness center and a $50 Uber credit to explore the city.

LIST OF PARTICIPANTS