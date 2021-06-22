Dancehall Artist Teejay and Inner Circle Meet Up on New Single

by Howard Campbell

[SOUTH FLORIDA] – Reggae from different generations meet on Riches wi A Pree, a song by Inner Circle and hot dancehall artist Teejay, aka Up Top Boss.

The single was recently recorded at Inner Circle’s Circle House where Teejay was also cutting songs with Shaggy. Roger Lewis, co-founder of the Grammy-winning band, said they found common ground with the deejay, who is known for songs like Buss Head and Real Hot.

“Is a nice youth an’ him have a good vibe. We have a good feeling about this song,” said Lewis, who started Inner Circle in 1968 with his younger brother Ian.

Inner Circle, world-famous for songs like Sweat and Bad Boys, have collaborated with several contemporary reggae/dancehall artists including Chronixx and Khago. Tenement Yard (Newscarrying Dread), their 2015 song with Chronixx, was a hit in Jamaica and Europe.

Teejay is among a flood of hardcore dancehall acts who emerged from the ghettos of Montego Bay in the last 10 years. Others include the colorful Tommy Lee Sparta, Rygin King and Squash.

His career soared on the popularity of songs such as True Friend and World Come Down. But things really took off three years ago with the release of Up Top Boss, a song for Knack Outt Production on the Progress rhythm.

Inner Circle are scheduled to perform at the Atlanta Independence Rum & Wine Festival at Piedmont Park on July 4.