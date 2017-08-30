Franz Hall unveils “Cup of Harmony” at Miami Dade College North Campus

MIAMI – A wooden Sculpture titled “Cup of Harmony” acknowledging the ongoing friendship between the people of Jamaica and the USA was recently unveiled at the Miami Dade College, North Campus.

The unveiling ceremony was part of the activities commemorating Jamaica’s 55th anniversary of Independence in the South Florida community.

The gift sculpture carved from Jamaican yoke wood was commissioned by the Consulate General of Jamaica in Miami, Franz Hall and sponsored by the JN Group (formerly Jamaica National Representative Office, Florida), and is symbolic the Jamaican people in South Florida.

In making the presentation to Dr. Malou Harrison, President MDC, North and InterAmerican Campuses, Consul General Franz Hall said the gift was symbolic of the cultural diversity that is found in Jamaica, as well as at the MDC Campuses which is home to hundreds of Jamaican and other Caribbean students.

The “Cup of Harmony” was created by the one of Jamaica’s premier sculptors, Fitz Harrack (1945 – 2013) the sculpture is presumed to have been his final piece before his passing in January 2013.

Dr. Harrison expressed appreciation for the legacy gift which she endorsed as a true representation of the diverse community of students at the wider MDC campuses. She welcomed the “Cup of Harmony” as she indicated would be housed among gifts representing the harmonious relationship with other nationalities through student bodies and other foreign missions.

Also in attendance at the presentation unveiling ceremony were consular representatives representing the Diplomatic Corp in South Florida as well as a large number of students and faculty at MDC.