Consulate General of Jamaica, Miami COVID-19 Update – March 24

SOUTH FLORIDA – The Consulate General of Jamaica, Miami remains closed to the public until further notice. This is to ensure that staff takes precautionary measures to protect our nationals as well as themselves from contracting the Coronavirus COVID-19.

Consul General R. Oliver Mair advises that staff at the Consulate General will be working remotely with limited resources from 9am to 3pm, Monday through Friday and can be engaged through the following medium:

Persons may call the normal phone line at 305-374-8431. (Please be mindful that emergency matters must be prioritized). As call volumes may be high, persons are advised to make appointment at https://jcgmiami.youcanbook.me/ to select an available date and time for a telephone call response from Consulate representative.

TEXT U.S. : 786-588-9639; 754-800-8421; 954-613-9439; 954-919-5392

EMAIL U.S. : – contactus@jamaicacgmiami.org; consularinfo@jamaicacgmiami.org; info@jamaicamiami.org

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade (MFAFT) Senator Kamina Johnson Smith is cautioning Jamaicans in the Diaspora who continue to travel internationally that they could find themselves unable to return to their places of origin as countries continue to close off borders and airspace in the fight against the spread of COVID-19.

Jamaicans in the Diaspora to register with the Jamaican Consulate

The Minister further advised Jamaicans in the Diaspora to register with the Jamaican Consulate in the countries where they currently are.

Help us to account for you during this COVID-19 emergency event Click Here to register Online ( utilizing a Computer , Mobile Phone or Tablet ). A copy of your registration will be automatically sent to your email.

Applicants who wish to renew their Jamaican passports are encouraged to utilize the online renewal process at the Passport, Immigration, Citizenship, Agency (PICA) website at www.pica.gov.jm.

Please be reminded that only applicants who have renewed their passports after 2001 can be facilitated on this platform. Persons can also submit their application via mail to the Consulate.

Application forms are available on the Consulate’s website or PICA’s website www.pica.gov.jm.