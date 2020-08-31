Reggae Legend Toots Hibbert Hospitalized, awaiting COVID Test Result

by Howard Campbell

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Reggae legend Toots Hibbert has been admitted to hospital after possibly contracting the coronavirus.

On Monday, his publicist Claude Mills issued a statement confirming reports that the singer was rushed to hospital last weekend after experiencing breathing problems.

“While reports of Mr. Hibbert being in an intensive care unit at a private facility in the Corporate Area (Kingston) are true, the family would like to assure those concerned that he is making positive progress and is receiving the best possible treatment, while he awaits the results on his COVID-19 test. He is resting and in good spirits, and is showing signs of improvement by the hour,” read the statement from Trojan Jamaica/BMG, the label Hibbert is signed to.

Hibbert is the latest high-profile person in Jamaica to get a coronavirus scare. The commissioner of police, Olympic sprint legend Usain Bolt and the political ombudsman (in charge of conduct for the upcoming general election) have tested positive.

The 77 year-old Hibbert is one of reggae’s greats. His career began in the early 1960s as a Ska singer with The Maytals, who had numerous hits during that decade including Bam Bam which won the inaugural Festival Song Competition in 1966.

He is also known for songs like 54-46, Funky Kingston and Monkey Man.