Consulate General of Jamaica, Miami: Christmas Message 2024

Consulate General of Jamaica, Miami

2024 – Christmas/New Year Message

My fellow Jamaicans and friends of the Diaspora as we celebrate another Christmas season I’m inspired by the late Noel Dexter’s Christmas song “……spread the news throughout the land that Jesus Christ is born….”. So as we relive the traditions of the Season, let us not lose sight of the true meaning of Christmas. It is a time of renewal, hope, gratitude and generosity.

Celebrating the joyous Season means singing the good tidings of comfort and joy. It’s also a time to give thanks to God for His many blessings to us. As the good Book says …….. in everything give thanks for this is the will of the Lord…. We have so much to be thankful for as we think of our rich cultural heritage, and our resilience as a people.

This year, Jamaica commemorates sixty two (62) years of independence as a nation. My staff and I at the Consulate General want to thank everyone. This includes our corporate partners, charitable groups, and individuals. Your support helps us celebrate our achievements as a Diaspora. It also benefits our homeland during this important celebration. This year was a productive and exciting one in our Southern USA Diaspora community, and at home as was evident in the many events as staples on our calendar.

Giving Back

Christmas is not the same without giving and sharing – let kindness be our guide as we are reminded of the less fortunate, the elderly, the homeless and lonely ones. Giving back to our country is a testament to our love of country and an example of our fortitude and resilience as a people. Our immediate response to those impacted by the recent hurricanes across the Diaspora and the Caribbean region, must not go unnoticed. We joined with international organizations like Global Empowerment Mission (GEM) and Food for the Poor (FFP) to extend a helping hand during the hurricane periods which caused extensive damage across the region.

Tenth National Biennial Diaspora Conference

We thank the large group from the Southern USA who attended the tenth National Biennial Diaspora Conference. This event took place in Montego Bay last June. The conference was a resounding success during which time we accomplished a full four-day agenda. We completed a Day of Service at the Barrett Town Health Clinic. This clinic is one of our adopted clinics under the Ministry of Health’s Adopt-A-Clinic initiative.

Jamaica 5K Walk/Run

My heartfelt gratitude to the entire Southern USA community for the success of the fifth anniversary of the Jamaica 5K Walk/Run held simultaneously on May 11th, in five regions under the Consulate’s jurisdiction – Atlanta, GA; Phoenix, AZ; Houston, TX; Orlando, FLA; and the tri-county area of South Florida (Miami, Broward and Palm Beach).

And, we were able to visit all five clinics in rural communities in Jamaica, continuing our work through financial and mission support.

We are happy to share with our Diaspora community that our Jamaica Hi-5 effort was awarded “Best Jamaican Themed Event” at the recent 25th Anniversary Awards Reception “Best of Jamaica” hosted by Jamaicans.com.

This year, we teamed up with Victoria Mutual Building Society and Food for the Poor. Together, we helped build houses for poor families in rural areas of Jamaica.

We brought smiles to some faces by giving toys and sneakers to children in our Diaspora communities and at home.

I want to thank the Southern USA Diaspora community. Your support means a lot to us. We appreciate your partnership with our projects at the Consulate General. With your help, we look forward to another exciting year ahead.

Cultural Traditions

As we celebrate the festive season across the Diaspora, let us relive what is uniquely our Jamaican Christmas, embracing our cultural traditions….the sweet taste of sorrel, the aroma of the fruit cake baking in the ‘Jamaican’ kitchens, the sumptuous serving of roasted chicken, gungo rice and peas, and that rich flavored Jamaican eggnog.

Now, let us remember the truth about Christmas “….for unto us a child is born, unto us a Son is given; and the government shall be upon His shoulders and His name shall be called Wonderful, Counsellor, the Mighty God, the Everlasting Father and Prince of Peace”.