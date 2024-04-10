MIRAMAR – The Jamaica Hi-5 Foundation, in partnership with the Jamaican Consulate Southeastern United States, is thrilled to announce the fifth annual Jamaica Hi-5 5K Run/Walk, set to take place on Saturday, May 11, at the Miramar Regional Park, located at 16801 Miramar Parkway in Miramar. The event is hosted by Consul General Oliver Mair and City of Miramar Mayor Wayne Messam.

Dubbed the “Reggae Run“, this vibrant event promises participants an exhilarating experience filled with pulsating reggae music along the course. It then culminates in a lively post-run/walk celebration. Top finishers and teams will be awarded prizes. All attendees can look forward to enjoying delicious Jamaican food, captivating music, and live performances.

Consul General Oliver Mair expressed his excitement, stating “The Jamaica Hi5 Reggae Run is more than just a race—it’s a celebration of Jamaican culture and community spirit. We invite everyone to join us for a day of fun, fitness, and fellowship.”

The Jamaica Hi-5K Walk/Run Simultaneous Events

The festivities will kick off at 7:30 a.m., with simultaneous events taking place in five cities across the Southern USA. Cities include Orlando, FL; Atlanta, GA; Houston, TX; and Phoenix, Arizona. Additionally, a virtual race option is available for participants who prefer to join remotely.

Fundraiser For Clinics in Jamaica

Proceeds from the 5K Run/Walk will continue to support the four Health Clinics adopted by the Diaspora community of the Southern USA. These clinics, located in Port Antonio, Portland; Riversdale, St. Catherine; Bamboo, St. Ann; and Highgate, and St. Mary. These clinics play a crucial role in improving access to primary health care in Jamaica.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness’ Adopt A Clinic (AAC) Program aims to engage the Diaspora and Jamaican private sector in supporting primary healthcare initiatives. With over 100 clinics identified for adoption island-wide, efforts are underway to secure commitments for additional adoptions.

Throughout the day, activities will promote health awareness and bring together the Diaspora community, families, and friends. Visit www.JamaicaHi5KRun.com to register or make a donation.

The Jamaica Hi5 5K run/walk is sponsored by Memorial Healthcare System, Grace Foods, the Jamaica Tourist Board, Digicel, JN Money and the City of Miramar.