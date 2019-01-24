Consul General of Jamaica in Miami to Serenade at Valentine’s Concert

The Singing Consul General, Oliver Mair to perform at Steve Higgins & Friends Valentine’s Day Concert

DAVIE – Jamaica’s Consul General, Oliver Mair will make his U.S. singing debut on Saturday, February 16th, 2019, as he performs in the Steve Higgins & Friends’ Valentine’s concert “Falling for You“ in Davie, Florida.

This show is in association with The Jamaica Tourist Board and Partners for Youth Foundation.

Mair will make a cameo appearance along with Higgins as the duo promises to serenade some lucky ladies with choice love songs, which will be followed by the CG’s long anticipated solo act.

“Oliver Mair has long been an aficionado of the arts, has great stage presence, lovely vocal instrument the skilled performer who has in fact written and directed his own productions. We are thrilled to have him debut with us here in Florida and you are all in for an extraordinary treat!” said Higgins, who has actually acted in one of Mair’s productions in Jamaica.

The Consul General joins performers April Marr, Amaya Lewis and Master Matthew Higgins – (the protege of Steve Higgins), in what promises to be an unforgettable evening of elegance, great music and good family fun. “I am thrilled to be back on stage singing with Steve Higgins & The Crew here in Florida and supporting the Partners for Youth Foundation, and I sure am looking forward to seeing everyone there!”

“Falling for you“ will feature a variety of songs including Broadway, Ballads, Classical music, love songs, Island music and much more in an elegant, romantic setting.

The concert will be punctuated with fun, laughter and love tips.

The Show kicks off promptly at 7:00 pm at the David Posnack Jewish Community Center, 5850 South Pine Island Road in Davie, corner of Stirling and Pine Island Roads.

Part proceeds will benefit the Partners for Youth Foundation, which partners with the SOS Children’s Village as well as the STEP Center in Kingston, Jamaica.

Click here for tickets, or email steve@stevehigginsproductions.com or call 954-673-5885.