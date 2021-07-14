Congresswoman Barbara Lee’s Statement on Ongoing Civil Unrest in Cuba

[WASHINGTON, D.C.] – Today, Congresswoman Barbara Lee (CA-13) released the following statement on the ongoing protests in Cuba:

“I support the right of the Cuban people to peacefully protest without interference from the Cuban government. The United States should move swiftly to provide humanitarian relief to address the needs of the Cuban people. Specifically, the United States should immediately permit remittances and financial transactions from relatives, food, and vaccination assistance, including the delivery of syringes, to the Cuban people.

“I’m also renewing my call for the Biden Administration to take urgent action to reverse the misguided and failed policies of the Trump administration, which have only served to hurt the Cuban people. Through decades of failed policy, the United States government has repeatedly missed opportunities to engage with and invest in the Cuban people. While we have many disagreements with the Cuban government, the way to address them is through diplomatic engagement on all the issues, including human rights, trade, travel, and the economy.”