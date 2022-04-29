Profile

Commissioner Marlon D. Bolton Reappointed to Broward League of Cities Board

Commissioner Marlon D. Bolton Reappointed to Broward League of Cities Board
[TAMARAC]Monday, April 25, City of Tamarac District 1 Commissioner Marlon D. Bolton was reappointed to serve on the 2022-2023 Broward League of Cities’ Board of Directors. His term begins May 13, 2022.

The Board of Directors is responsible for identifying and resolving issues affecting day-to-day municipal operations including county, state and federal legislation. This includes working together to protect Home Rule, which allows cities to self-govern and limits the degree of state interference in local matters. It also includes collaborating on policies affecting education, housing, economic matters and municipal services.

In addition to representing the interests of Tamarac residents, he will also vote on the City’s behalf at General Membership meetings. Bolton will be sworn in at the Broward League of Cities’ 65th Annual Gala, May 13, 2022, at Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort.

The Broward League of Cities is a non-partisan, non-profit organization dedicated to raising awareness and resolving issues facing Broward County’s 31 cities at the local, county and state level.

 

