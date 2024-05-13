Commissioner Hazelle Rogers Reigns as “Queen of Cricket” for Her Tireless Support of World Cup Games

BROWARD COUNTY – Broward County Commissioner Hazelle Rogers was bestowed the honorary title of “Queen of Cricket” by Mayor Nan Rich and hailed as “a True Cricket Ambassador” by Brett Jones, CEO of T20 Cricket USA, for her unwavering support of the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. This prestigious international cricket tournament is set to take place at the Broward County Stadium in Lauderhill this June, marking the first time the T20 World Cup will be held in the United States.

Cricket, a beloved sport with a massive global following, is a symbol of unity, teamwork, and skill. Its popularity transcends borders, and the upcoming World Cup is expected to draw fans from around the world.

Commissioner Rogers, a proud Jamaican-American and long-time cricket enthusiast, was the visionary behind a Cricket facility coming to Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium, but she couldn’t advance the vision alone. Instrumental in helping the dream become a reality, was former Broward County Mayor Josephus Eggelletion, former Broward County Mayor, Dale Holness, former Lauderhill Mayor Richard Kaplan, and a dedicated group of community activists, including the likes of Dennis Hardial, who worked tirelessly behind the scenes to make this vision a reality.

“I am thrilled to welcome the ICC Men’s Cricket T20 World Cup 2024 to Broward County,” said Commissioner Hazelle Rogers. “Cricket has a special place in my heart, and I am honored to carry the baton, and be a part of this momentous occasion. I look forward to seeing the world’s best teams compete on our shores.”

Fostering International Connections

As a dedicated lawmaker, Commissioner Rogers has consistently demonstrated her commitment to promoting cultural exchange, tourism and sports development, community engagement, and economic growth. Her tireless efforts to secure the World Cup for Broward County align with her mission to foster international connections and celebrate diversity.

“Cricket has the power to unite people from all walks of life, and I am proud to be a part of this journey,” Commissioner Rogers added. “I want to thank my Colleagues for their tireless efforts and for investing more than 11 million dollars to make world cup Cricket a reality here, so I invite everyone to join us at the Broward County Stadium in Lauderhill this June to experience the excitement of the World Cup and the warmth of our community.”

The ICC Men’s Cricket T20 World Cup 2024 trophy made a special appearance at the Broward County Commission meeting on Tuesday, where Commissioner Rogers presented a proclamation to T20 Cricket USA CEO Brett Jones, welcoming the tournament to the county and the USA.

The highly anticipated matches will kick off on Tuesday, June 11, with Sri Lanka facing Nepal, followed by USA vs. Ireland on Friday, June 14, India vs. Canada on Saturday, June 15, and concluding with Pakistan vs. Ireland on Sunday, June 16.

Commissioner Rogers’ dedication to cricket and her community is a testament to her leadership and passion for bringing people together. As the “Queen of Cricket,” she continues to inspire and unite cricket enthusiasts across the region, ensuring a memorable and successful World Cup experience for all.