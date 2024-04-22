Autistic Golf Star of Caribbean Ancestry Continues to Make Waves

FORT LAUDERDALE – There is exceptional beauty and resilience in Autism. Thirteen-year-old Carter Bonas has taught this to many, and he’s far from finished. Born to a Tobagonian father and Jamaican mother, the young golfer, entrepreneur, and motivational speaker, is intentionally proving that life gives back to us, exactly what we put in.

Carter will be visiting Montego Bay, Jamaica in October to host a golf tournament on the island. Proceeds from the event will be donated to a school in the area that lacks proper plumbing infrastructure. This is what he does, and he hopes to do the same in Trinidad and Tobago, soon.

Diagnosed with ASD at the age of one, Carter’s journey has been tremendously inspiring. His mother, Dr. Thelma Tennie explains that Carter is high-functioning and is capable of doing pretty much everything a child without autism can. She does however admit that he is sometimes socially awkward and, in the past, had been bullied at school. As a result, at home in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Carter is now enrolled in online school, which still allows him to interact with teachers and other classmates while being educated. “He is a straight A student. He does very well in school,” she shared, noting however that his entrepreneurial spirit has led to him questioning the need for school, considering all that he has already accomplished.

Sports Illustrated “Sports Kid of The Year”

From being named Sports Illustrated’s ‘Sports Kid of the Year’ in 2022, to being invited to speak to employees at major companies like 3M and DOW, this young boy of Caribbean ancestry is blazing a trail many would never have imagined he could. It all started at the age of nine when Carter was introduced to the game of golf. “He immediately loved it because of the natural elements,” said his mother. She highlighted that Carter had very little appreciation for contact sports and further to that, he did not like being yelled at. Golf was the last-ditch effort by his family to find him an activity that he could enjoy; And enjoy he did!

Launching Spectrum Golf

The COVID19 pandemic led to major social adjustments in 2020. Tennie said her son became anxious and questioned his future, should anything happen to his family. “He wanted to start a business that would allow him to be able to take care of himself,” she said. “During the pandemic he started a golf line. He sells golf clothes and accessories,” she explained, adding that the material used for the clothing was created to facilitate Carter’s skin sensitivity. “It’s a soft, pajama-type material and the line was debuted at the PGA show as a new product then.”

Since launching Spectrum Golf, Carter Bonas has had a whirlwind adventure. Pro golfer, Ernie Els, whose son is also autistic, learnt of Carter’s ambitious strides and subsequently invited him to walk with him, at his events. Carter Bonas’ name and story soon made it to news channels and sport media outlets around the US. He got the opportunity to meet basketball star, Steph Curry in 2022 when Sports Illustrated named him Sports Kid of the year and beyond that, UPS subsequently coined Bonas their ‘Unstoppable CEO.’ He was flown out to the Golf Masters by the company- an experience that while exhilarating for the young athlete, would be inspiring to children with autism, much like Carter.

Carter Bonas Day in Lauderhill

On April 25th, Carter Bonas Day will be commemorated in Lauderhill and this year, Carter will host the First Annual Autism Awareness Golf Tournament at the Country Club of Coral Springs. He is also working on his autobiography, detailing his journey thus far. Proud of his Caribbean ancestry, the young, autistic athlete shows off his heritage whenever he can, sharing both the T&T and Jamaican flags on his golf bag.

“Carter wanted to write his book to inspire other people to never give up on whatever they are passionate about,” said his mom. Both she and Carter’s father, Bolvin Bonas, are extremely proud of their son. “Carter is very determined, brave and outspoken, said the elder Bonas who hails from Argyle, Tobago. “He is a lot of fun to be around, and he has a great head on his shoulders,” he added.

Autism Month

As April, the month that highlights Autism comes to a close, the Bonas family is encouraging parents of both autistic children and children without the health challenge, to hone into whatever they see, makes their child happy, and encourage that.