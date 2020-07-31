TAMPA – Hamilton, Miller & Birthisel, LLP welcomes Madison Wahler as an Associate. Madison Wahler is a litigation associate at the firm’s Tampa office.

Madison focuses her practice on admiralty and maritime matters, personal injury defense, insurance coverage, and general civil litigation in both state and federal courts.

Before joining Hamilton, Miller & Birthisel, Madison represented admitted and surplus lines insurers regarding complex first-party coverage matters at an Am Law-ranked firm.

Madison received her Juris Doctor at Stetson University College of Law, where she was an active member of the prestigious Moot Court Board and Law Review. Madison also served as an intern for the Honorable Amy Williams in the Sixth Judicial Circuit of Florida.

Prior to attending law school, Madison taught French language and literature courses at the University of South Florida in Tampa, Florida.