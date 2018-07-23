Chattanooga, Tennessee – St. Kitts Doctor, Marijka A. Grey, MD, FACP, was recently named President of the CHI Memorial Medical Group in Tennessee.

In this role, Dr. Grey will lead the group’s ongoing efforts to emphasize quality, a culture of service, and patient-centered innovative care approaches in the physician practice setting to deliver value to the community we serve.

Dr. Grey will serve alongside Glyn Hughes, president of Mountain Management Services, and the executive leadership team, as a partner and advocate in building relationships with our physician and clinical partners to craft innovative strategies to integrate and enhance the care continuum across the physician enterprise, strengthening CHI Memorial Medical Group’s brand as the primary care and specialty care providers of choice.

Greg Nieckula, D.O., chair of Memorial Health Partners Foundation board of directors, says, “I’m excited for Dr. Grey to join our medical group. She will bring a wealth of experience, knowledge, and creative energy to her role as president.”

Dr. Grey has more than 10 years of medical group leadership experience with complex primary care and specialty care clinic sites across the southern Pennsylvania. She has led innovative patient care initiatives such as Patient Centered Medical Home and Patient Centered Specialty Care certification, and is a faculty member for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Service’s Transforming Clinical Practice Initiative. She is passionate about individualizing the healthcare experience and pioneering clinical programs and services to create better health for all.

She most recently served as the regional medical director for WellSpan Medical Group, York, Pa., managing outpatient operations for more than 30 primary care practices and several dozen specialty practices across three hospitals and seven service lines.

She has a deep background in healthcare information technology, having spent several years chairing Allscripts’ Enterprise Advisory Board at the national level as well as playing an instrumental part in the successful, enterprise-wide, adoption of the Epic electronic health record platform at WellSpan this past year.

Dr. Grey is also very familiar with the challenges of newer payment models, having served for almost a decade on the board of directors for WellSpan’s Accountable Care Organization.

Dr. Grey earned her medical degree from the University of Maryland, Baltimore, Md.; and she completed a residency in internal medicine at York Hospital, York, Pa. She is board certified in internal medicine by the American Board of Internal Medicine, and is a fellow of the American College of Physicians. She is a master of business administration degree candidate at Mount Saint Mary’s University, Richard J. Bolte, Sr. School of Business, Emmitsburg, Md.