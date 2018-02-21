Hon. Kenneth L. Gillespie Appointed to Serve on the Children’s Services Council

LAUDERHILL – The Children’s Services Council of Broward County (CSC) announces the appointment of Judge Kenneth L. Gillespie to serve as the judicial representative for its governing board, filling the seat formerly held by Judge Michael J. Orlando whose term had expired.

Judge Gillespie serves on the 17th Judicial Circuit in the Dependency/Unified Family Court Division, presiding over cases involving abused, neglected and abandoned children and was appointed to serve on the CSC by Chief Judge Jack Tuter.

An advocate for children, Mr. Gillespie has been recognized with the Elected Official of the Year Award from the National Association of Social Workers, as well as the Judicial Advocate of the Year Award from the Broward County Guardian Ad Litem Office. He has also served as a visiting Associate Judge with the Fourth District Court of Appeal for the State of Florida.

Prior to his appointment as a Broward County judge, Mr. Gillespie worked as a senior trial attorney for the United States Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) and as a Broward County assistant state attorney.

Judge Gillespie earned a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting with summa cum laude honors from Florida Memorial University. He went on to earn his juris doctorate from Thurgood Marshall School of Law at Texas Southern University. Additionally, Judge Gillespie earned a Master of Laws (LL.M.).

The Children’s Services Council of Broward County welcomes Judge Gillespie and his wealth of knowledge, experience and dedication to the safety and well-being of children.