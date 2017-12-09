Come enjoy a Christmas Cantata with Jamaican Flavor

MIAMI GARDENS – The Holy Family Episcopal / Anglican Church in collaboration with the Consulate General of Jamaica at Miami will hold a Christmas Cantata on Sunday, December 17, starting at 5:00 p.m.

The musical affair is being held as part of the celebrations in South Florida to commemorate Jamaica’s 55th Anniversary of Independence.

Christmas Cantata Line Up

The Christmas Cantata will include a diverse line-up of performers including internationally renowned percussionist, Willie Stewart; accomplished guitarist and composer, Eugene Gray; dub poet, Malachi Smith; singers, Herve Alce and Aminata Kamara; the Joy of Singing Chorale; the Mello Grove Steel Orchestra; and the St. Benedict’s Church Liturgical Dancers.

Dubbed as a family affair with a distinct Jamaican flavor, the Christmas Cantata is free to the public. However, patrons are being requested to donate a ‘love offering’ that will benefit the Caribbean Cultural Summer Workshop to be held at the Holy Family Church next summer for children of Caribbean heritage living in the South Florida community.

‘Cantata’ is a composition of voices that is typically performed with instrumental accompaniment.

Traditionally, this musical event is celebrated across the Caribbean region during the Christmas Season when families, friends and members of the community bring Christmas joy through the singing of carols at various locations such as churches, schools, visiting the sick and less fortunate, and in public areas like town squares and shopping centers.

Holy Family Episcopal Church is located at 18501 NW 7th Avenue in Miami Gardens, for additional information contact at 305-652-6797 or www.holyfamilyevents.com