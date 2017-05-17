Commissioner Dale Holness Hosts Citizenship Drive At Lauderhill Mall

Broward County – The Lauderhill Mall Citizenship Drive returns to the Lauderhill Mall on Saturday, May 20, 2017, from 10 am to 3 pm hosted by Broward County Commissioner Dale Holness.

Since February 2016, hundreds have turned out to receive free assistance from volunteers with completing their N-400 US Citizenship application form and answering questions from applicants on the citizenship process.

The Lauderhill Mall is located at 1267 N. State Road 7 (441), Lauderhill, FL 33313.

“Since last year the Citizenship Drives have been a tremendous success, showing there is a tremendous need to continue to offer this service in Broward County.

I am happy to bring this service to those who need it and to have the support of U.S. Congressman Alcee Hastings and to once again partner with Florida New Americans, SEIU Florida, the Lauderhill Mall, Caribbean Bar Association, Haitian Lawyers Association, TJ Reddick Bar Association, iAmerica, FIU Student Bar Association and Nova Southeastern’s Student Bar Association. I encourage everyone to arrive early and please bring the required documents, so it can be a smooth process,” says Commissioner Holness.

Documents to Bring To Citizenship Drive:

Permanent Resident Card

Driver’s License or state issued identification

Social Security Card

Two color Passport Photos (Photos By Devon located in Lauderhill Mall offers photo services)

Most Recent Tax Return

List of home addresses and employer addresses for the past five years

Travel dates outside the U.S. since becoming a permanent resident, and names of countries

If married to a U.S. citizen or resident, bring spouse’s Green Card/U.S. passport, marriage certificate or divorce decrees

For your children: bring permanent resident cards, complete name(s) date(s) of birth, social security numbers

For more information on the Lauderhill Mall Citizenship Drive, please contact 954-379-8683.