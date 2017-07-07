The “Otis Redding Of Reggae” Beres Hammond returns to Broward Center

FORT LAUDERDALE – Known for his soulful vibe and smoky-sweet, bourbon-on-the-rocks vocals, Beres Hammond returns to the Au-Rene Theater at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday, August 6, at 7:30 p.m.

Considered by many to be Jamaica’s greatest practicing singer-songwriter, Beres Hammond received Grammy Award nominations for Music is Life and One Love, One Life.

His many top hits include “Tempted to Touch,” “Double Trouble,” “Putting Up Resistance” and “Not Over Until It’s Done.”

With what he estimates to be 25 albums to his name, Beres Hammond was awarded the Order of Jamaica for his contribution to the nation’s music industry. Rolling Stone Magazine noted, “A specialist in intimate love songs often told from the viewpoint of the blue-collar, ‘common man,’ Hammond has been described as his country’s Marvin Gaye, and also its Springsteen.”

Often labeled the King of Lover’s Rock, Hammond’s rich and flavorful delivery has been compared to the passion of Sam Cooke and the gut-wrenching grit of Otis Redding. He also points to these Jamaican greats as major influences: Leroy Sibbles, lead singer for the Heptones; velvety vocalist Ken Boothe and rock steady pioneer Alton Ellis.

Of a recent performance in Negril, the Jamaica Gleaner reported, “Beres Hammond was in his usual fine form…the women who had gathered at the front of the stage melted, stretching their hands out, beckoning Hammond to touch them. There were intervals where Hammond danced, jumped and rocked, much to the delight of his fans.”

