Hollywood Directors Recruited For All Star Jamaican Sitcom

Kingston, Jamaica – Ellis International, producers of Jamaica’s newest sitcom ‘BIGGER BOSS?’recruited the services of two top Hollywood Directors, Bentley Kyle Evans as Director and Keith L. Smith as Director of Photography.

The two Directors brought their wealth of experience and expertise to bear on the project.

Evans is the television writer, producer, director and actor who is co-creator of The Jamie Foxx Show and was the leading Executive Producer behind a number of American sitcoms including Martin (1992–1997) on FOX, The Jamie Foxx Show (1996–2001) on The WB, and Love That Girl! (2010–2014) on TV One.

Keith L. Smith is known for his work on Three Kings (1999), A Few Good Men (1992) and JFK (1991), and has worked on multiple films with award winning Hollywood Director Oliver Stone.

Ian ‘Ity’ Ellis and Alton ‘Fancy Cat’ Hardware play the lead roles with the other main characters brought to life by a dynamic cast that includes popular star of local theater Camille Davis as Tandy the fastidious Chief Concierge alongside young actress and singer Zosia McGregor and Social Media personality Rushane ‘Rushcam’ Campbell as a self-absorbed Olivia and a sarcastic Delroy who make up the hotel’s reception staff.

Cameo appearances are also made by veteran stage and screen actress the legendary Leonie Forbes as well as Social Media influencers Kevin2woKrayzee, and noted personalities and entertainers like Alaine, Christopher Martin, Debbie Bissoon, and stand-up comic Leighton Smith.

Shot entirely on location at Sandals Resort in St. Ann, the production was made possible by strong corporate support from platinum sponsors KFC, and Jamaica National along with associate sponsors Sandals Resorts and Courts Jamaica Limited.

Mr. G Brown the professionally efficient but socially awkward General Manager is officially the boss. He is however burdened with the wily Woodstock, a personable but incompetent employee who constantly messes up ‘like a boss’. So, who is really the ‘Bigger Boss?’

That question and others will be hilariously explored through a variety of amusing situations involving a collection of colourful characters in an engaging new sitcom set to start airing on Television Jamaica (TVJ) on Sunday, February 17, 2019.

Produced in Jamaica and made for the world, the show is entitled ‘BIGGER BOSS?’

Set in a north coast hotel called ‘Suite Jamaica Resort’, ‘BIGGER BOSS’ the latest production from Ellis International, creators and producers of the hit sketch-comedy series ‘The Ity & Fancy Cat Show’, showcases a intriguing mix of established and emerging talents.