Caribbean Festival Unifest Celebrates 25th Anniversary with Star Studded Line-up

Sanchez and Friends Welcomes Grammy Nominated Queen of Reggae ETANA to #UNIFEST25

LAUDERDALE LAKES – Lauderdale Lakes comes alive as UNIFEST Live celebrates 25 years! The weekend line up is jammed packed with top entertainers the world over and amazing local artists.

The air is abuzz with excitement as UNIFEST25 announces its lineup for the big 25th Year Anniversary Celebration.

The Greater Caribbean-American Cultural Coalition, City of Lauderdale Lakes and the Greater Caribbean-American Chamber of Commerce Welcomes, Performing Live, Sunday May 19th in Lauderdale Lakes:

Sanchez

Agent Sasco (AKA Assassin)

Grammy Nominated Artist ETANA

Culture featuring Kenyatta Hill

Leon Coldero and the Code 868 Band

Stichez of 103.5 The Beat

The Code Red Band!

The excitement is contagious as the producers set the stage for the longest running Caribbean Festival in South Florida.

Tickets are on sale now! Early Birds get your tickets now for only $10!!! From now until April 10th. Tickets are $20 at the gate.

#UNIFEST25 Weekend of Events

Friday opens with motivational workshops, a business mixer and the finals for the 2019 Teen Sensation Competition.

Saturday experience the UNIFEST Farmer's Market and the CannUrban "Circle of Life" Agricultural Symposium. Thinking about becoming a "Cannpreneur"? This program includes a review of the Florida Hemp Legislation as well as a forum on Cannabinoid Medicine. Other topics include Urban and Organic Farming, Community Gardens, Export and Trade and much More.

