Multi-Cultural Book Fair Helps Children Learn About Other’s Culture

Children’s Multi-Cultural Book Fair & Empowerment Day on May 20

BROWARD COUNTY – On Saturday, May 20, 2017, the 2nd Annual Children’s Multi-Cultural Book Fair & Empowerment Day will be held at the African-American Research Library and Cultural Center (AARLCC), 2650 Sistrunk Blvd., Fort Lauderdale.

This is a free event—a day filled with new experiences for children and their parents that will open their hearts and minds to other cultures. Children are natural explorers and curious about the world around them. Learning about each other’s culture early in their lives will help them to understand each other as children and adults.

Free books will be presented to the first 300 children and there will be reading activities, storytellers, musical performances and snacks from around the world.

The Children’s Multi-Cultural Book Fair is held at this time to celebrate Foster Children’s month in May and International Children’s Day on June 1st. Featured books will have stories and information from all around the world. Authors and guest readers will read from their favorite books in person and by video.

There will be children’s performances including drumming, singing and dancing from India, Ireland, African countries and other cultures. There will be a children’s art exhibit, a presentation by youth entrepreneurs, a fruit and vegetable garden, a bubble blowing and hula hoop contest, along with prizes and giveaways.

Children can learn about geography from “Talking Globes” and play their favorite songs on the Piano Mat. Featured performers include the Association of Performing Arts of India, the Kelly Academy of Irish Dance, and a drummer of African rhythms, Nanyamka Graham.

This event is hosted by ReadingPaysMore, Inc., the African-American Research Library & Cultural Center, and the Friends of AARLCC. This event is partially funded by the Broward Cultural Council.

Please register for this free program on Eventbrite.com.

ReadingPaysMore is a non-profit organization that markets the financial and other rewards of reading to children and adults. Their vision is that children and adults will use reading as a daily activity to expand their minds, hearts and lives. Their mission is to build a culture of reading so that every child is reading and comprehending above age level.