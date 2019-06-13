City of Miramar Mayor Issues Proclamation in Memory of Hon. Edward Seaga

MIRAMAR – City of Miramar Mayor Wayne Messam presented a proclamation in memory of the Most Honorable Edward Philip George Seaga, former Prime Minister of Jamaica on Wednesday, June 5, 2019.

Jamaica’s Consul General R. Oliver Mair shared a photo opp moment with Mr. Andrew Seaga and his family after accepting a Proclamation as a tribute to his late father, former Jamaican Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Edward Seaga, ON. PC., by Miramar Mayor Wayne Messam at a recent presentation ceremony at the Miramar City Hall.

The former Prime Minister died on Monday (May 28) on his 89th birthday in South Florida.

Mr. Seaga was Jamaica’s fifth Prime Minister (1980 – 1989) and also the longest serving Parliamentarian serving in the House of Representatives for 43 years; and was Leader of the Jamaica Labour Party, a position he held for 30 years. He is survived by wife, Carla, and children Christopher, Annabella, Andrew and Gabrielle.

Seaga’s body now lies in State at several locations across the island of Jamaica.

As a tribute to Mr. Seaga, a Condolence Book remains open at the Consulate General of Jamaica, downtown Miami, (44 West Flagler Street, Suite 400) until Friday, June 21.

The official state funeral for the Former Prime Minister will take place on June 23 at the Holy Trinity Cathedral and he will be laid to rest at the National Heroes Circle.