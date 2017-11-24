Is Gordon Ramsay Plotting A Miami Restaurant?

MIAMI – Gordon Ramsay is perhaps the most famous chef in the world at the moment. While much of his fame comes from his television personality (Ramsay pretty much personifies the common caricature of the over-the-top talented but obnoxious kitchen overlord), he’s also an extraordinarily decorated chef, having amassed more Michelin stars than just about anyone else alive.

Though he hails from the United Kingdom and is perhaps most closely associated with London, Ramsay has become tightly tied to the U.S. as well. His shows are very popular with Americans, and he’s also opened some noteworthy restaurants across the country.

There are Gordon Ramsay establishments in New York and Los Angeles, as well as a few places in Vegas.

One of the latest to open, Gordon Ramsay BurGR on the Vegas Strip, is known for a 30-foot fire in the center of the room so it’s not just the world-class food that tends to make his establishments memorable.

There are a few major American cities where Ramsay has yet to stake a claim, however, and he appears to be on the verge of remedying the situation.

According to a report back in May, Ramsay is opening six new restaurants across the U.S. likely more in line with some of his casual, comfort food-focused concepts.

Baltimore and New Orleans were the only cities mentioned aside from Vegas (where he’s also opening a new place inspired by his show Hell’s Kitchen). It’s unclear if there will be three additional cities on this list – but given that he doesn’t have a place in Miami, and that restaurants in Baltimore and New Orleans would be firsts for him as well, South Florida residents can hope!

It’s not pure speculation either. While we should stress that there are no official rumors or bits of news about Ramsay targeting Miami, the chef did seem to spend a lot of time in South Florida throughout 2017, which is an interesting coincidence if he’s scouting out locations for new establishments.

The Miami Herald wrote back in April about Ramsay touring around Miami and trying some of the best restaurants, and more recently the chef chowed down on Everglades python as part of an episode for his show The F Word.

Eating (let alone hunting) python isn’t exactly advisable, but in this case it demonstrates some desire by Ramsay to get in touch with the region – something most great chefs enjoy doing when they travel.

It’s not exactly news yet, but there are certainly some dots to connect if you’re a Gordon Ramsay fan and an optimist. He may just be exploring the idea of finally opening a place in Miami, which would only make an excellent culinary scene more exciting.