Symposium discusses value of Black owned media

MIAMI – The Black Owned Media Alliance (BOMA) is excited to announce the 3rd Annual Get to Know Black Media: A Symposium.

This year’s symposium will be held on Thursday, September 14, 2017 at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County – Carnival Studio Theater located at 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami.

Registration will open at 8:00 am, visit 2017 BOMA Symposium to attend, as you must be registered and registration is free.

3rd Annual Get to Know Black Media: A Symposium Panels

“This year’s Symposium offers more than we’ve tackled in the past. We have opened up the floor for discussion beyond advertising,” explained Symposium Co-Chairwoman Debra Toomer. “The Symposium has expanded to include four compelling panel discussions. We invite the media and advertising world to join us in this dialogue.”

Black Owned Media Alliance

The Black Owned Media Alliance (BOMA) was established in the summer of 2015 by Dexter A. Bridgeman in collaboration with Tony Lesesne, Woodie Lesesne, Jessica Garrett Modkins, Garth Reeves, Debra Toomer, Sandy Walker, and Peter Webley to bond forces of common interest for the promotion, development, longevity, empowerment, and financial stability of Black owned media in South Florida.

Additionally, BOMA is committed to accuracy in reporting while providing the market we serve with fair and balanced coverage.