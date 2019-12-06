City of Miramar Expresses Condolences for Victims of Shootout

City of Miramar Expresses Condolences to Those Impacted By Recent Tragedy on Our Roadways

MIRAMAR – Yesterday, a tragedy unfolded on the streets of the City of Miramar, in which innocent victims lost their lives.

The City’s Mayor Wayne Messam, Vice Mayor Alexandra P. Davis, Commissioners and City Administration express great sadness for the lives lost and deepest condolences to the grieving families.

Our hearts go out to the families of the victims and everyone who is impacted in some way by this unforeseen tragedy.

As a City, we stand in solidarity with the community as we try to get through this together. We would like to take this opportunity to inform the public that Miramar Parkway just east of Flamingo Road remains closed.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area and find alternate routes. Updates regarding road closures and re-openings can be found on the Miramar Police Department’s Facebook and Twitter pages @MiramarPD.

We are grateful for all the public safety support services throughout the County that were on scene.

As the situation unfolds, we implore anyone with video and/or information regarding the incident to contact the FBI at 1-855-FLA-SAFE (1-855-352-7233).