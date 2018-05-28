CHTA President Welcomes Barbados’ First Female Prime Minister

MIAMI – The resounding mandate that Barbados’ first female prime minister earned from the electorate is a vote of confidence for women in leadership throughout the Caribbean, says Karolin Troubetzkoy, President of the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA), as she congratulated incoming Barbadian Prime Minister Mia Mottley on her, and her party’s, recent 30-0 victory at the polls.

Troubetzkoy, who on International Women’s Day this year called for an acceleration of gender parity to help Caribbean women advance and unleash their potential, applauded the Barbadian public for its record of advancing women to the forefront of leadership.

“From the late Dame Nita Barrow to Dames Billie Miller and Sandra Mason, and now Prime Minister Mia Mottley, Barbados has a proud history of investing in and placing confidence in women in decision-making positions,” said Troubetzkoy, who added that the Caribbean should be proud of this latest development.

St. Lucia-based Troubetzkoy, who has been a vocal advocate for women in leadership, will be succeeded as CHTA President by Patricia Affonso-Dass of Barbados, at CHTA’s fourth Caribbean Hospitality Industry Exchange Forum (CHIEF), at the Hyatt Regency Miami from June 22 to 24.

One of CHIEF’s general sessions, “Advancing a Culture of Inclusion”, will examine how gender balance benefits the bottom line. “From a business perspective, policies and procedures, trainings and overall corporate culture need to be in place to allow for a more gender-balanced workplace,” said Frank Comito, CHTA’s Director General and CEO, who promised that delegates will hear from women on the front lines of hospitality who have risen through the industry and are now leading the progress towards a culture of inclusion.

Confirmed speakers for this session include Troubetzkoy; Joyce Destang, Owner of Bay Gardens Resorts in St. Lucia; Marie McKenzie, Vice President, Global Ports and Caribbean Government Relations, Carnival Corporation; and Lisa Rickards, CEO at Branson Centre of Entrepreneurship in Jamaica.

Professional development and a vibrant speed-networking session will feature again this year at CHIEF, which will also host Taste of the Caribbean, where the region’s best chefs and their teams will compete. Taste of the Caribbean also offers insight and experience for food and beverage participants, who can learn the latest trends and techniques emerging from Caribbean kitchens.

Also returning to Miami this year will be CHTA’s Caribbean305 event, where flavors from more than a dozen Caribbean nations will be simmering at the culinary and cultural celebration taking place on Miami’s Jungle Island on Saturday, June 23, 2018 at 8 p.m.