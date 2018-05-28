Caribbean Tourism Organization Congratulates New Barbados Government

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados – The Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) offers its congratulations to Prime Minister Mia Mottley and the new Government of Barbados on the historic victory in the May 24 general election. As one of the region’s oldest parliamentary democracies, Barbados continues to break new ground.

The CTO wishes the Prime Minister and her Cabinet success and looks forward to welcoming the new Minister of Tourism into our midst.

On behalf of our Chairman and Council of Ministers & Commissioners of Tourism, we look forward to further strengthening the long-established relationship between Barbados and the regional tourism sector.