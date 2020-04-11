US Embassy Facilitates Third Evacuation Flight from St Kitts-Nevis

BASSETERRE, St Kitts – The United States Embassy in Barbados is arranging a third evacuation flight for its citizens from St Kitts and Nevis on Saturday, April 11, 2020.

The Embassy said it continues to coordinate with the commercial carrier – Seaborne Airlines/Silver Airways – and is facilitating a third flight from Saint Kitts (SKB) to San Juan (SJU), Puerto Rico (U.S.A.) on Saturday, April 11, 2020, for the purpose of repatriating U.S. citizens.

“We urge U.S. citizens (and U.S. Legal Permanent Residents) wishing to travel to the U.S. to contact this airline directly and immediately to book a seat on one of these flights by visiting http://www.silverairways.com/ or by calling +1(801)401-9103.

American citizens located in Nevis should use PlugEye Water Taxi ferry service +1(869)662-7081 in order to get to St. Kitts,” the Embassy said.